SVN Brokers Sale of Three-Property Assisted Living Portfolio in Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Iowa, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

OSAGE, CHARLES CITY AND CLEAR LAKE, IOWA — SVN Senior Housing has brokered the sale of a three-property assisted living portfolio totaling 130 units in Iowa. The sales price was undisclosed. The properties, which were stabilized at the time of sale, are located in Osage, Charles City and Clear Lake. Jennifer Espeland and John Klement of SVN represented the seller, a private investment group. The buyer was an Iowa-based investment group with holdings in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.





