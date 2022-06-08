SVN Chicago Arranges Sale of 66,000 SF Industrial Building in Rolling Meadows, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The buyer will utilize the property, located at 1125 Carnegie St., as a cannabis production facility. (Image courtesy of CoStar)

ROLLING MEADOWS, ILL. — SVN Chicago’s industrial team has arranged the sale of a 66,000-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Rolling Meadows for nearly $3 million. The buyer will utilize the property, located at 1125 Carnegie St., as a cannabis production facility. John Joyce of SVN represented the buyer, a cannabis growth company that is licensed by the State of Illinois. Colliers represented the undisclosed seller.