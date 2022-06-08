REBusinessOnline

SVN Chicago Arranges Sale of 66,000 SF Industrial Building in Rolling Meadows, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The buyer will utilize the property, located at 1125 Carnegie St., as a cannabis production facility. (Image courtesy of CoStar)

ROLLING MEADOWS, ILL. — SVN Chicago’s industrial team has arranged the sale of a 66,000-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Rolling Meadows for nearly $3 million. The buyer will utilize the property, located at 1125 Carnegie St., as a cannabis production facility. John Joyce of SVN represented the buyer, a cannabis growth company that is licensed by the State of Illinois. Colliers represented the undisclosed seller.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  