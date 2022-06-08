SVN Chicago Arranges Sale of 66,000 SF Industrial Building in Rolling Meadows, Illinois
ROLLING MEADOWS, ILL. — SVN Chicago’s industrial team has arranged the sale of a 66,000-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Rolling Meadows for nearly $3 million. The buyer will utilize the property, located at 1125 Carnegie St., as a cannabis production facility. John Joyce of SVN represented the buyer, a cannabis growth company that is licensed by the State of Illinois. Colliers represented the undisclosed seller.
