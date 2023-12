WEST CHICAGO, ILL. — SVN Chicago Commercial has brokered the sale of Tower Station Center in West Chicago for $2.4 million. The 11-unit retail center, located at 956 N. Neltnor Blvd., is 73 percent occupied. Aldi shadow anchors the property. Ron Weissenhofer and Karen Kulczycki of SVN represented the undisclosed seller. After six months of negotiations, the property sold to an out-of-state buyer completing a 1031 exchange.