SVN Chicago, Capital Real Estate Broker Sale of 53,818 SF Office Building in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, ILL. — SVN Chicago Commercial’s Next Level Team, in collaboration with Capital Real Estate Partners, have brokered the sale of a 53,818-square-foot office building in Aurora. The property at 711 N. Commons Drive was sold vacant. Jennifer Hopkins and Olivia Czyzynski of SVN Chicago Commercial and Jay Scholten and Scott Fedyski of Capital Real Estate represented the seller, Liberty Commons NFP. Adam Johnson of NAI Hiffman represented the buyer. The asset garnered five qualified offers and went under contract within three months of hitting the market.