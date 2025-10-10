Friday, October 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The property at 711 N. Commons Drive was sold vacant.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestOffice

SVN Chicago, Capital Real Estate Broker Sale of 53,818 SF Office Building in Aurora, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

AURORA, ILL. — SVN Chicago Commercial’s Next Level Team, in collaboration with Capital Real Estate Partners, have brokered the sale of a 53,818-square-foot office building in Aurora. The property at 711 N. Commons Drive was sold vacant. Jennifer Hopkins and Olivia Czyzynski of SVN Chicago Commercial and Jay Scholten and Scott Fedyski of Capital Real Estate represented the seller, Liberty Commons NFP. Adam Johnson of NAI Hiffman represented the buyer. The asset garnered five qualified offers and went under contract within three months of hitting the market.

You may also like

Bedrock Delivers 12-Story Office Building at $1B Hudson’s...

MMCC Arranges $18M in Financing for Multifamily Property...

Walker & Dunlop Brokers Sale of 769-Bed Student...

Graycor Completes 171,000 SF Amazon Distribution Center in...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 131,811 SF...

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 469-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio...

IPA Negotiates $66.1M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

Transwestern Investment Group Sells 105-Unit Apartment Building in...

Keyes Co. Brokers $26.8M Sale of Industrial Complex...