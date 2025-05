CHICAGO — SVN Chicago Commercial has arranged the $1.3 million sale of an 8,700-square-foot office suite at 211 W. Wacker Drive in Chicago. Tim Rasmussen and Jim Mead of SVN represented the buyer, a futures trading firm seeking to expand its downtown Chicago presence. According to SVN, the buyer capitalized on current market conditions, securing a fully improved office space at a significant discount to historical pricing. The seller was undisclosed.