CAROL STREAM, ILL. — SVN Chicago Commercial has arranged the $1.4 million sale of a 34,536-square-foot office building in the Chicago suburb of Carol Stream. The Class C, multi-tenant property is located at 455 Kehoe Blvd. Jennifer Hopkins, Olivia Czyzynski and Caitlin Crawford of SVN represented the buyer, an out-of-state investment group that plans to lease the suites out as office and flex spaces.