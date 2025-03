WHEATON, ILL. — SVN Chicago Commercial has arranged the sale of a 35,400-square-foot office building located at 330 S. Naperville Road in downtown Wheaton for $1.9 million. The transaction closed at 97.5 percent of the asking price. The property features 23 executive suites, and was 72 percent occupied at the time of sale. Karen Kulczycki of SVN represented the seller. Buyer information was not provided.