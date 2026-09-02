SVN Chicago Commercial Arranges $25.5M Sale of Industrial Property in Lake Zurich

LAKE ZURICH, ILL. — SVN Chicago Commercial has arranged the $25.5 million sale of a 210,000-square-foot industrial property located at 1275 Ensell Road in Lake Zurich. Paul Cawthon and Angelo Labriola of SVN represented the seller. Lyman Phillips and Jeff Feldman of Golden Lion Capital represented the buyer, Cardinal Industrial, led by Michael McFarland and Thomas Homco. The transaction included a newly executed, five-year net lease with GereMarie Corp., the facility’s longtime occupant. The lease includes additional renewal options and is corporately guaranteed by Patrick Industries Inc., the publicly traded parent company of GereMarie.

Situated on 8.5 acres, the facility features substantial manufacturing infrastructure, including 10,000 amps of power, reinforced concrete floors, a fully air-conditioned production environment, updated loading docks and newer HVAC and LED lighting systems. GereMarie has occupied the property since 2010 and has completed four major expansions at the site.