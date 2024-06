ST. PETERS, MO. — SVN Chicago Commercial has arranged the $3.8 million sale of the Mercy Health medical office building in St. Peters, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. The 17,296-square-foot property is located at 107 Piper Hill Drive. Mercy Health occupies the building on a net-lease basis and recently executed a lease extension with substantial improvements to the site. Tim Franz of SVN represented the undisclosed seller. The asset sold to a West Coast-based REIT.