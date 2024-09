AURORA, ILL. — SVN Chicago Commercial has arranged the sale of a 45,000-square-foot industrial building in Aurora for $1.5 million. Located at 325 S. Union St., the 111-year-old property, once utilized for manufacturing World War II vehicle parts, is slated to be converted into multifamily units. James Mead of SVN represented the undisclosed seller. The buyer, specializing in adaptive reuse projects, plans to use historic tax credits to complete the project.