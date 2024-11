LOMBARD, ILL. — SVN Chicago Commercial has brokered the sale of a seven-unit multifamily property in the Chicago suburb of Lombard for $1.2 million. The sales price marked one of the highest price-per-door transactions in Lombard to date, according to SVN. The 5,950-square-foot property is located at 143 E. Grove St. Joe Connelly of SVN represented the seller, while David Szymanowski of SVN represented the all-cash buyer.