Monday, August 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestOffice

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $1.5M Sale of Commercial Building in Wilmette, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

WILMETTE, ILL. — SVN Chicago Commercial has brokered the sale of a 7,260-square-foot commercial building in the Chicago suburb of Wilmette for $1.5 million. The Wayfarer Foundation, a Bahai-inspired organization, purchased the facility for its future headquarters. The property is located at the corner of 4th Street and Linden Avenue in Wilmette’s Linden Square commercial district, across the street from the CTA Linden Purple Line station. Wayne Caplan of SVN Chicago Commercial represented the undisclosed seller.

You may also like

Memphis Office Market Remains Steady Despite Sector-Wide Challenges

Waramaug Hospitality Buys 222-Room Atlanta Marriott Peachtree Corners...

American Landmark Purchases 322-Unit Wimberly at Deerwood Apartments...

Ackerman & Co. Acquires 395,269 SF Industrial Property...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 42-Unit Multifamily...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 5,000 SF Church...

Real Capital Solutions Buys Medtronic Lafayette Campus in...

JRK Property Holdings Acquires Duo Apartments in San...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $28.2M Sale of Shopping...