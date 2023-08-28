SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $1.5M Sale of Commercial Building in Wilmette, Illinois

WILMETTE, ILL. — SVN Chicago Commercial has brokered the sale of a 7,260-square-foot commercial building in the Chicago suburb of Wilmette for $1.5 million. The Wayfarer Foundation, a Bahai-inspired organization, purchased the facility for its future headquarters. The property is located at the corner of 4th Street and Linden Avenue in Wilmette’s Linden Square commercial district, across the street from the CTA Linden Purple Line station. Wayne Caplan of SVN Chicago Commercial represented the undisclosed seller.