SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $10.6M Sale of Multifamily Community in Chicago

Baric Commons is situated in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood.

CHICAGO — SVN Chicago Commercial has brokered the sale of Baric Commons in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood for $10.6 million. The 141-unit multifamily community is located at 232 E. 121st Place. Jeff Baasch and Finley Askin of SVN brokered the transaction. An out-of-state private investment group purchased the asset from an undisclosed seller.

