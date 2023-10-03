SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $1M Sale of Commercial Building in Chicago’s Edgewater Neighborhood

CHICAGO — SVN Chicago Commercial has brokered the $1 million sale of a 5,000-square-foot commercial building along with the business sale of the ground-floor restaurant space at 5352 N. Broadway in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. A local restaurant buyer purchased the building, which sits directly across the street from the CTA’s $2 billion Red/Purple Line modernization, which is set for completion in late 2024. Marcus Sullivan and Tim Rasmussen of SVN represented the undisclosed seller. The restaurant space was formerly home to Pearl’s.