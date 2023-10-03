Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The restaurant space of the building at 5352 N. Broadway was formerly home to Pearl’s.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRestaurantRetail

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $1M Sale of Commercial Building in Chicago’s Edgewater Neighborhood

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — SVN Chicago Commercial has brokered the $1 million sale of a 5,000-square-foot commercial building along with the business sale of the ground-floor restaurant space at 5352 N. Broadway in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. A local restaurant buyer purchased the building, which sits directly across the street from the CTA’s $2 billion Red/Purple Line modernization, which is set for completion in late 2024. Marcus Sullivan and Tim Rasmussen of SVN represented the undisclosed seller. The restaurant space was formerly home to Pearl’s.

You may also like

Parkway Acquires 1.2 MSF Post Oak Central Office...

Rany Management Acquires Remaining Condo Units at Multifamily...

Mazzella Lifting Technologies Signs 51,318 SF Industrial Lease...

Curry Real Estate Services Completes Lease-up of Windmill...

Advocate Commercial Real Estate Advisors Relocates Chicago Headquarters...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of 13,530 SF...

IPA Brokers $34.3M Sale of Two Multifamily Properties...

Trion Properties Divests of 52-Unit York Apartments in...

Kislak Negotiates $11.1M Sale of Northern New Jersey...