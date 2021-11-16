SVN | Chicago Commercial Brokers $2.7M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Elgin, Illinois

McLean Square spans 23,405 square feet.

ELGIN, ILL. — SVN | Chicago Commercial has brokered the sale of McLean Square in Elgin for $2.7 million. The 23,405-square-foot retail strip center is situated on 2.5 acres along McLean Boulevard. Dollar Tree is the anchor tenant. David Coupe of SVN worked alongside Lee Kotler of Konnect Real Estate to reposition and lease up the asset, which had fallen into receivership. Buyer and seller information was not provided.