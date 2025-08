CHICAGO — SVN Chicago Commercial has brokered the $2.8 million sale of a fully leased apartment building located at 1555 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood. The property features 17 apartment units and one street-level retail space. Wayne Caplan and José Colón of SVN Chicago Commercial represented the seller. The asset sold to a local apartment owner at a cap rate of 6.88 percent. The deal closed within 5 percent of the asking price in under three months.