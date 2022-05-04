SVN | Chicago Commercial Brokers $25M Sale of Salvation Army Campus in Chicago

CHICAGO — SVN | Chicago Commercial has brokered the sale of the Salvation Army campus in Chicago’s River West neighborhood for $25 million. The site on Grand Avenue consists of three buildings and is zoned for up to 567,000 buildable square feet. Scott Maesel, Drew Dillon, Chad Schroedl, Adam Thomas and Logan Parsons of SVN represented the long-term owner, Salvation Army. The buyer was not disclosed.