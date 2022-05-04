REBusinessOnline

SVN | Chicago Commercial Brokers $25M Sale of Salvation Army Campus in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

CHICAGO — SVN | Chicago Commercial has brokered the sale of the Salvation Army campus in Chicago’s River West neighborhood for $25 million. The site on Grand Avenue consists of three buildings and is zoned for up to 567,000 buildable square feet. Scott Maesel, Drew Dillon, Chad Schroedl, Adam Thomas and Logan Parsons of SVN represented the long-term owner, Salvation Army. The buyer was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  