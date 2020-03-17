SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $2M Sale of Industrial Property in Chicago
CHICAGO — SVN Chicago Commercial has brokered the $2 million sale of a 44,500-square-foot industrial property located at 4417 S. Springfield Ave. in Chicago’s Archer Heights neighborhood. Beverly Hayes and John McDermott of SVN represented the undisclosed seller. A Chicago-based company purchased the asset due to its location and loading capacity, according to Hayes.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.