SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $2M Sale of Industrial Property in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The 44,500-square-foot building is located at 4417 S. Springfield Ave.

CHICAGO — SVN Chicago Commercial has brokered the $2 million sale of a 44,500-square-foot industrial property located at 4417 S. Springfield Ave. in Chicago’s Archer Heights neighborhood. Beverly Hayes and John McDermott of SVN represented the undisclosed seller. A Chicago-based company purchased the asset due to its location and loading capacity, according to Hayes.