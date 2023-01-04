REBusinessOnline

SVN | Chicago Commercial Brokers $3.5M Sale of Retail Center in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

American Plaza spans 63,148 square feet.

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, ILL. — SVN | Chicago Commercial has brokered the $3.5 million sale of American Plaza, a 63,148-square-foot retail center in Chicago Heights, a southern suburb of Chicago. The property sits on over four acres on Chicago Road and is home to both national and local tenants. Karen Kulczycki of SVN brokered the sale and assisted in leasing the property to 94 percent occupancy. The asset sold to an out-of-state buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  