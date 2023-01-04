SVN | Chicago Commercial Brokers $3.5M Sale of Retail Center in Suburban Chicago
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, ILL. — SVN | Chicago Commercial has brokered the $3.5 million sale of American Plaza, a 63,148-square-foot retail center in Chicago Heights, a southern suburb of Chicago. The property sits on over four acres on Chicago Road and is home to both national and local tenants. Karen Kulczycki of SVN brokered the sale and assisted in leasing the property to 94 percent occupancy. The asset sold to an out-of-state buyer.
