Wednesday, March 11, 2026
SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $3.7M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Hoffman Estates

by Kristin Harlow

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — SVN Chicago Commercial has brokered the $3.7 million sale of a 7.2-acre development site at 2350 W. Higgins Road in Hoffman Estates. The property, located adjacent to a 101,769-square-foot shopping center, is slated for the construction of approximately 300 luxury apartment units. Wayne Caplan and Al Lindeman of SVN Chicago Commercial represented the sellers, Dutch-based Depa Holding Co. and its U.S. partner Caruso Development. An entity of Chicago-based Synergy Construction Group was the buyer.

Originally zoned for commercial use, the site is the former home of a Kmart store and a Menard’s store. In addition to rezoning to accommodate residential use, the Village of Hoffman Estates also approved a new residential-oriented redevelopment and tax-increment financing (TIF) agreement. The village restructured a previous TIF agreement with the adjacent properties owned by the sellers.

