SVN | Chicago Commercial Brokers $3M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago

The 32-unit asset is located at 7005-7013 N. Ridge Blvd.

CHICAGO — SVN | Chicago Commercial has brokered the sale of a 32-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood for roughly $3 million. The vintage asset is located at 7005-7013 N. Ridge Blvd. Peter Theodore of SVN represented the undisclosed seller. A Europe-based investor purchased the building and plans to make improvements to the property in the coming years.

