WARRENVILLE, ILL. — SVN Chicago Commercial has brokered the $3 million sale of an 11,916-square-foot restaurant property in the Chicago suburb of Warrenville. The two-building asset is located at 28258 Diehl Road. Ronald Weissenhofer of SVN represented the buyer, the owner of Simply South Indian Cuisine. The transaction marks the first Midwest location for Simply South Indian Cuisine, which plans to expand across the country. The seller was undisclosed.