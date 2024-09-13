SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $5.4M Sale of Synagogue Facility in Wilmette, Illinois

WILMETTE, ILL. — SVN Chicago Commercial has brokered the $5.4 million sale of a synagogue facility located at 3220 Big Tree Lane in the Chicago suburb of Wilmette. The property has been home to the Beth Hillel Congregation Bnai Emunah (BHBE) for over 60 years. Wayne Caplan of SVN represented the nonprofit seller. Larry Serota of Transwestern represented the buyer, the Wilmette Park District, which plans future expansion purposes at the property. The transaction includes a lease-back of the facility by BHBE for roughly a year and a half. Caplan is also representing BHBE in its search for a new home in the area.