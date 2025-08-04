Monday, August 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The buyer plans to build a 35-unit row home community named RiverWard Row Homes.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $6M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Roscoe Village

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — SVN Chicago Commercial has brokered the nearly $6 million sale of an 80,000-square-foot land parcel at 2221 W. Oakdale Ave. in Chicago’s Roscoe Village neighborhood. Developer Zev Salomon of ZSD Dorp. purchased the site with plans to transform the long-vacant parcel into a 35-unit row home community called RiverWard Row Homes. Wayne Caplan and Adam Thomas of SVN Chicago represented the undisclosed seller, while Matthew Lucas of Accretive LLC and Kale Realty represented the buyer. The deal took more than a year to close due to a zoning change and coordination with the Army Corps of Engineers on river access, according to Caplan.

You may also like

Swinerton to Build 3,640-Bed Student Housing Development at...

Lowe Acquires 207-Unit Tenth & G Multifamily Community...

Prime Residential Sells 147-Unit Citra Apartments in Sunnyvale,...

Priority Capital Advisory Arranges $12M Loan for Multifamily...

Landmark Properties, Cerca Trova Open 521-Bed Student Housing...

Midas Building Group Completes $20M Dual-Branded Hotel Project...

CRG Begins Development of 85,680 SF Spec Industrial...

LV Collective Begins Leasing 48-Story Apartment Tower in...

PCCP Provides $42M Acquisition Loan for Downtown San...