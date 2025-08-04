SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $6M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Roscoe Village

CHICAGO — SVN Chicago Commercial has brokered the nearly $6 million sale of an 80,000-square-foot land parcel at 2221 W. Oakdale Ave. in Chicago’s Roscoe Village neighborhood. Developer Zev Salomon of ZSD Dorp. purchased the site with plans to transform the long-vacant parcel into a 35-unit row home community called RiverWard Row Homes. Wayne Caplan and Adam Thomas of SVN Chicago represented the undisclosed seller, while Matthew Lucas of Accretive LLC and Kale Realty represented the buyer. The deal took more than a year to close due to a zoning change and coordination with the Army Corps of Engineers on river access, according to Caplan.