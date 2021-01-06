REBusinessOnline

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $7.1M Sale of Industrial Property in Willowbrook, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The sale includes a 142,000-square-foot building at 7409 S. Quincy St. and a 4.9-acre site for future development or expansion.

WILLOWBROOK, ILL. — SVN Commercial Chicago has brokered the $7.1 million sale of a 142,000-square-foot industrial property in Willowbrook, a southwest suburb of Chicago. The building sits on 12 acres at 7409 S. Quincy St. The sale also included a 4.9-acre site for future development or expansion. The building’s tenant vacated prior to the end of 2020. Paul Cawthon and Angelo Labriola of SVN’s Cawthon-Labriola Group represented the seller. The buyer and seller information was not disclosed.

