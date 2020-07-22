SVN | Chicago Commercial Brokers $8.2M Sale of Redevelopment Site in Chicago’s Humboldt Park

The 6.5-acre site will be transitioned from industrial use into a creative office campus.

CHICAGO — SVN | Chicago Commercial has brokered the sale of a redevelopment site in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood for $8.2 million. The multi-building property sits on 6.5 acres at 1334, 1330 and 1030 N. Kostner Ave. The buyer, 1334 Kostner Owner LLC, is a subsidiary of IBT Group LLC. IBT plans to undertake an extensive office redevelopment project at the site. Jennifer Hopkins and Olivia Czyzynski of SVN represented the buyer. John McDermott of SVN represented the undisclosed seller along with outside broker Amy Van Hook.