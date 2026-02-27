SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $9M Sale of Shopping Center in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — SVN Chicago Commercial has brokered the $9 million sale of Barrington Square Town Center, a 101,769-square-foot shopping center situated on 11 acres in Hoffman Estates. The transaction marks the first time the property has traded hands since 1979. Wayne Caplan and Al Lindeman of SVN Chicago represented the Dutch-based ownership group, Depa Holding Co., along with its U.S. partner, Caruso Development Corp. Harris Ali of Sky High Real Estate represented the buyer, a local investment group. The center on West Higgins Road is adjacent to a 7.2-acre site slated to be developed as Grand Reserve of Hoffman Estates, a 330-unit luxury apartment development. The property is nearly fully leased and traded at a cap rate of 9 percent.