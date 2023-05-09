Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Reza’s Restaurant occupies the ground-floor space but plans to downsize its footprint.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamilyRetail

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers Sale-Leaseback of Retail, Residential Building in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — SVN Chicago Commercial has brokered the sale-leaseback of a 9,500-square-foot building located on North Clark Street in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood for an undisclosed price. The property features roughly 6,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space that is occupied by Reza’s Restaurant. The restaurant plans to downsize its space, enabling future development opportunities for the buyer, a partnership between Chicago-based GW Properties and Howard Natinsky. Reza’s Restaurant will continue to lease back space from the new owner. Wayne Caplan of SVN Chicago Commercial brokered the sale.

You may also like

Toll Brothers, PGIM Top Out 36-Story Momentum Midtown...

Wolfson Sells Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Tampa Bay...

SLIB Brokers Sale of 72-Bed Seniors Housing Property...

Axiom Capital Arranges $6.4M Acquisition Loan for Metro...

Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of 69,125 SF...

Atlantic City Development Corp. Opens 416-Bed Residence Hall...

Community Preservation Partners Acquires 136-Unit Affordable Housing Complex...

Garden Communities Underway on 126-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Law Firm Renews 47,000 SF Office Lease at...