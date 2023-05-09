SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers Sale-Leaseback of Retail, Residential Building in Chicago

CHICAGO — SVN Chicago Commercial has brokered the sale-leaseback of a 9,500-square-foot building located on North Clark Street in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood for an undisclosed price. The property features roughly 6,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space that is occupied by Reza’s Restaurant. The restaurant plans to downsize its space, enabling future development opportunities for the buyer, a partnership between Chicago-based GW Properties and Howard Natinsky. Reza’s Restaurant will continue to lease back space from the new owner. Wayne Caplan of SVN Chicago Commercial brokered the sale.