SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers Sale of 16,400 SF Historic Building in Wicker Park

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — SVN Chicago Commercial has brokered the sale of a historic building totaling 16,400 square feet in the city’s Wicker Park neighborhood for an undisclosed price. The property, built in 1907, is located at 1934 W. North Ave. near The Robey Hotel. Tim Rasmussen, Adam Napp and Chad Schroedl of SVN represented the undisclosed seller. The buyer, Envoi Partners LLC, plans to renovate the building and add nine rental units on the second and third floors. The property served as the filming location for MTV’s “The Real World Chicago” in 2001, and was later home to Cheetah Gym and Verge Gym.

