SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers Sale of 35,000 SF Industrial Building in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The property, known as the Pierini Iron Works Building, sits on two acres at 6200 S. Sayre Ave.

CHICAGO — SVN Chicago Commercial has brokered the sale of a 35,000-square-foot industrial building in Chicago for an undisclosed price. The property, known as the Pierini Iron Works Building, sits on two acres at 6200 S. Sayre Ave. Beverly Hayes and Daniel Vanchieri of SVN brokered the sale.