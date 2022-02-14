SVN | Chicago Commercial Brokers Sale of 50,000 SF Industrial Building in Wheeling, Illinois

The property is located at 111 E. Marquardt Drive.

WHEELING, ILL. — SVN | Chicago Commercial has brokered the sale of a 50,000-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Wheeling for an undisclosed price. The property is located at 111 E. Marquardt Drive. Dan Tobin of SVN represented the seller in the all-cash transaction. A local buyer purchased the building with plans to relocate its business to Wheeling from Elk Grove Village.