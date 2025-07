DEKALB, ILL. — SVN Chicago Commercial has negotiated the $5.7 million sale of a 100-unit multifamily portfolio in DeKalb. The seven-building portfolio is located on Fotis Drive, Regent Drive, Spiros Court and Edgebrook Drive. DJ Szymanowski of SVN Chicago represented the buyer and seller. The transaction closed in less than seven weeks. The portfolio offers value-add opportunity, according to the brokerage firm.