BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — SVN Core 3 has arranged the sale of an 11,060-square-foot industrial building located at 4 Currency Drive in Bloomington for $1.2 million. The property features overhead doors, office spaces, three restrooms, a retail front, warehouse in the back and ample parking on three sides. The transaction involved local buyers and sellers. Jill Spratt of SVN Core 3 represented the seller, while Patrick and Dan Kniery of Re/Max Rising represented the buyer.