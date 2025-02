BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — SVN Core 3 has brokered the sale of a fully leased office property at 205 N. Williamsburg Drive in Bloomington for $1.1 million. The asset features five units totaling 11,311 square feet along with a dedicated parking lot. Carrie Tinucci-Troll of SVN Core 3 represented both the buyer, Good Cos. Properties LLC, and the seller, Core-Williamsburg LLC. Both entities are based in Bloomington.