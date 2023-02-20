REBusinessOnline

SVN Cornerstone Arranges $7M Sale of Self-Storage Property in Spokane, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Washington, Western

SPOKANE, WASH. — SVN Cornerstone has brokered the sale of Perry Storage, a warehouse, office, indoor and outdoor storage facility in Spokane. RDD Holdings LLC acquired the property from Perry LLC for $7 million.

Situated on 13.5 acres at 10808 N. Perry St., the multi-building facility features 47,428 square feet of self-storage space. The property was constructed between 2009 and 2016.

John Hiller of SVN Cornerstone represented the buyer, while the seller was self-represented in the deal.





