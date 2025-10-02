Thursday, October 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
4002-N-36th-Ave-Phoenix-AZ
Hilton Cabinets is converting the former marijuana grow facility at 4002 N. 36th Ave. in Phoenix into a cabinet manufacturing and distribution center.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

SVN | Desert Commercial Brokers $4.3M Sale of Industrial Property in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — SVN | Desert Commercial Advisors has brokered the purchase of an industrial building located at 4002 N. 36th Ave. in Phoenix. Hilton Cabinets acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $4.3 million. Hilton Cabinets is renovating the property for use as a cabinet manufacturing and distribution center. The property features a secure and gated yard, significant power capacity and fully air-conditioned interiors. Justin Horwitz, Richard Lewis, Sean Alderman and Jillian Moyer of SVN | Desert Commercial represented the buyer, while Chad Kirkorsky of Citywide Commercial Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

You may also like

Greenstone Partners Brokers $3.6M Sale of Retail Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two Texas...

Realterm Buys 34.1-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in...

Weitzman Brokers Sale of 9,695 SF Retail Strip...

American Landmark Acquires 420-Unit Apartment Community in Jacksonville

Atlantic Capital Negotiates $38.9M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping...

JLL Brokers $49.5M Sale of Manhattan Apartment Building

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $25M Sale of Shopping...

Zelco Properties, AGW Partners Buy 34,000 SF Retail...