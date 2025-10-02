SVN | Desert Commercial Brokers $4.3M Sale of Industrial Property in Phoenix

PHOENIX — SVN | Desert Commercial Advisors has brokered the purchase of an industrial building located at 4002 N. 36th Ave. in Phoenix. Hilton Cabinets acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $4.3 million. Hilton Cabinets is renovating the property for use as a cabinet manufacturing and distribution center. The property features a secure and gated yard, significant power capacity and fully air-conditioned interiors. Justin Horwitz, Richard Lewis, Sean Alderman and Jillian Moyer of SVN | Desert Commercial represented the buyer, while Chad Kirkorsky of Citywide Commercial Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.