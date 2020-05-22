SVN | Desert Commercial Negotiates $11.3M Purchase of Ridgewood Gardens Apartments in Tucson

Located on South Pantano Road in Tucson, Ariz., Ridgewood Gardens features 171 apartments.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — SVN | Desert Commercial Advisors has brokered the acquisition of Ridgewood Gardens, a multifamily property located at 3302 S. Pantano Road in Tucson. Ridgewood USA LLC sold the property to Lilly Tucson Investments for $11.3 million.

Situated 10 minutes from The University of Arizona, the 148,494-square-foot Ridgewood Gardens offers 171 apartments. The property is undergoing upgrades, including the installation of separate water meters to individual units in an effort to reduce water usage.

Danny Lee of SVN | Desert Commercial represented the buyer in the deal.