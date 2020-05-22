REBusinessOnline

SVN | Desert Commercial Negotiates $11.3M Purchase of Ridgewood Gardens Apartments in Tucson

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Ridgewood-Gardens-Tucson-AZ

Located on South Pantano Road in Tucson, Ariz., Ridgewood Gardens features 171 apartments.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — SVN | Desert Commercial Advisors has brokered the acquisition of Ridgewood Gardens, a multifamily property located at 3302 S. Pantano Road in Tucson. Ridgewood USA LLC sold the property to Lilly Tucson Investments for $11.3 million.

Situated 10 minutes from The University of Arizona, the 148,494-square-foot Ridgewood Gardens offers 171 apartments. The property is undergoing upgrades, including the installation of separate water meters to individual units in an effort to reduce water usage.

Danny Lee of SVN | Desert Commercial represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  