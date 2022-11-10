SVN | Dunn Commercial Brokers Sale of 24,000 SF Industrial Property in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — SVN | Dunn Commercial has brokered the sale of Willard Flex Park, a 24,000-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth. The newly constructed property comprises four buildings that had three in-place tenants at the time of sale. David Dunn and Anna Lee Moore of SVN | Dunn Commercial represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. The seller and sales price were also not disclosed.