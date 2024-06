ARLINGTON, TEXAS — SVN | Dunn Commercial has brokered the sale of a 56,905-square-foot industrial building in Arlington. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 3701 Dalworth St. was built on five acres in 1966 and features 18-foot clear heights. David Dunn and Courtney Stanford of SVN | Dunn represented the seller in the transaction. Chris Wong of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity. The deal traded at a cap rate of 3.37 percent.