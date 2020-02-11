REBusinessOnline

SVN International Opens New Office in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — SVN International Corp., a full-service real estate franchisor of the SVN brand, has opened SVN | Westar Commercial Realty in Lubbock. Blake Truett and Bill Young will lead the new office, which will serve the greater West Texas area. The branch will offer services in brokerage, property management, tenant representation, investment sales, development consulting and real estate advisory.

