SVN | J. Beard Arranges Sale of 25,669 SF Office Building in Kingwood, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

KINGWOOD, TEXAS — SVN | J. Beard Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 25,669-square-foot office building located at 1710 W. Lake Houston Parkway in Kingwood, about 30 miles north of Houston. The two-story building was originally constructed in 2007. Jeff Beard of SVN | J. Beard Real Estate represented the seller, Woodforest National Bank, in the deal. Bonnie Pfrenger, also with SVN | J. Beard, represented the buyer, an entity doing business as Fire King Holdings LLC.





