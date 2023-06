THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — SVN | J. Beard Real Estate – Greater Houston, a locally based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of Spring Hill Business Park, a 60,000-square-foot industrial flex property located about 30 miles north of Houston in The Woodlands. Neal King of SVN | J. Beard represented the sellers, both of which were local limited liability companies, in the transaction. The buyer was a private partnership. All parties involved in the deal requested anonymity.