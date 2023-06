CONROE, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm SVN | J. Beard Real Estate – Greater Houston has arranged the sale of an 8,320-square-foot office building in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. The property was built in 1973. Linda Crumley of SVN | J. Beard represented the seller in the transaction. Brittany Jameson, also with SVN | J. Beard, represented the buyer, Milstead Properties LLC.