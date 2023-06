THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — SVN | J. Beard Real Estate – Greater Houston has brokered the sale of a 10,406-square-foot retail building in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. Constructed in 1974, the building houses the inline space of Grogan’s Mill Village Center. Jeff Beard of SVN | J. Beard represented the seller, a locally based limited liability company, in the transaction. The Howard Hughes Corp. purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.