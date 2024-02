MAGNOLIA, TEXAS — SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston has brokered the sale of a 14,907-square-foot retail strip center in Magnolia, about 45 miles northwest of Houston. The center represents Phase II of a larger development known as Windcrest Village Square and was fully leased at the time of sale. Rosa Dye of SVN | J. Beard represented the seller, coworking concept WorkhubUSA, in the transaction. Don MacLellan of Faris Lee Investments represented the undisclosed buyer.