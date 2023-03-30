SVN | J. Beard Real Estate Arranges Sale of 92,724 SF Shopping Center in Magnolia, Texas

MAGNOLIA, TEXAS — SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston has arranged the sale of Renaissance Center, a 92,724-square-foot shopping center located in Magnolia, roughly 44 miles northwest of Houston. Tenants at the property, which is anchored by Brookshire Brothers and was 95 percent leased at the time of sale, include Woodforest National Bank, Petsense and Anytime Fitness. An undisclosed buyer purchased the center from a private seller. Matt Knagg and Brittany Jameson of SVN | J. Beard Real Estate represented the seller and buyer, respectively, in the transaction.