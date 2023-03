CONROE, TEXAS — SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston has arranged the sale of a portfolio of nine retail buildings and one office building in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. The square footage of the portfolio was not disclosed. Jeff Beard and Bonnie Pfrenger of SVN | J. Beard represented the seller, a locally based limited partnership, in the transaction. Kristi Delafuente of JNK Property Group represented the buyer, a private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.