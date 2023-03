SVN | J. Beard Real Estate Begins Leasing 9,615 SF Retail Project in Magnolia, Texas

MAGNOLIA, TEXAS — SVN | J. Beard Real Estate has begun leasing Country Forest Plaza, a 9,615-square-foot retail project located at 11828 FM 1488 in Magnolia, about 45 miles northwest of Houston. Retail spaces will range in size from 1,300 to 5,715 square feet. Kane Dunbar served as general contractor for the project, construction of which began in January and is expected to be complete during the summer.