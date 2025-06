SEAFORD, DEL. — SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate has negotiated the $4.2 million sale of a 61,900-square-foot industrial building located in Seaford, a city in central Delaware. The new owner is leasing the space at 6063 Whitehurst Drive to its affiliated company, fencing manufacturer Patriot Aluminum. The McClellan Team at SVN | Miller represented the seller in the transaction, and the firm’s Flo Brotzman represented the buyer, an entity doing business as MKJ Properties LLC.