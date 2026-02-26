SVN | Miller Negotiates Sale of 21 Acres at Outlets Ocean City in Coastal Maryland

OCEAN CITY, MD. — The McClellan Team at SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate has negotiated the sale of 21 acres of land underlying Outlets Ocean City, a 200,000-square-foot outlet mall in Ocean City. The outlet mall is subject to a long-term ground lease with leasehold improvements by the new ownership. The Elliott Family sold the land to the undisclosed buyer.

The new ownership group has tapped the McClellan Team and Ryan Finnegan of SVN | Miller to lease Outlets Ocean City, which has six units available for lease. According to the property’s online directory, the outlet mall’s tenant roster includes American Eagle, Carter’s, Crocs, HomeGoods, J. Crew Factory, Mione’s Pizza, Old Navy Outlet, Outback Steakhouse, Rack Room Shoes, Skechers, Sunglass Hut and Under Armour, among other brands.